Gli agenti sono arrivati all’alba a casa di Nancy Guthrie in Arizona. La polizia ha circondato l’abitazione con cani antiesplosivo e squadre di investigatori, che hanno iniziato a cercare prove. Nuovi video mostrano i momenti in cui i detective esaminano la scena del crimine, cercando di capire cosa sia successo. La vicenda si svolge nel silenzio di un quartiere normale, ma dietro la facciata si nasconde un mistero ancora da chiarire.

Investigators descended on Nancy Guthrie's Arizona home Wednesday as they returned to the scene of the crime -- and new video shows them piecing together leads in the puzzling case. Monica Garcia, a TV reporter for Tucson's KVOA-TV, posted video showing federal and local police investigators crawling all over the house -- noting they were wearing latex gloves and carrying out boxes of items. One of the clips captures a Customs and Border Protection agent outside the home with a specially trained K-9 dog used by law enforcement to locate drugs, explosives, and missing persons. In the midst of this, 'TODAY' anchor Savannah Guthrie released an emotional public plea Wednesday night to her mom's captors, asking for proof Nancy is still alive. 🔗 Leggi su Tmz.com

© Tmz.com - Nancy Guthrie's Home Crawling With Police and K-9s, New Videos Show

Le forze dell’ordine hanno circondato l’abitazione di Annie Guthrie, sorella di Savannah Guthrie, a Phoenix.

In tribunale, il figlio della principessa di Norvegia si è messo a piangere durante il primo giorno di processo.

La notizia è affiancata da contenuti social e video collegati all'argomento.

Nancy Guthrie's crime scene home taped off as search continuesFederal agents were spotted removing items from Nancy Guthrie's home on Wednesday as investigators continue to probe what may have happened to the 84-year-old mother of three. msn.com

Savannah Guthrie’s Mother Is Still Missing, Investigators Return to Her HomeNancy Guthrie, 84, was taken from her home against her will in a possible kidnapping or abduction, police said. today.com

NBC is reportedly taking drastic measures to ramp up security for its staffers as Today anchor Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, remains missing. Multiple sources told The U.S. Sun that Today show bosses have added police and security presence at facebook

Tracce di sangue assieme a tracce di un ingresso forzato sono state trovate all'ingresso della casa da cui domenica è scomparsa Nancy Guthrie, la madre 84enne dell'anchor della Nbc Samantha Guthrie. Le autorità dell'Arizona sospettano un possibile seq x.com