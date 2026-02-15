FBI confirms DNA recovered from glove found near Nancy Guthrie’s home

L’FBI ha confermato di aver trovato il DNA su un guanto abbandonato vicino alla casa di Nancy Guthrie, suscettando nuovi sospetti sulla possibile connessione tra l’oggetto e il caso. Il guanto, scoperto nel cortile della vittima, potrebbe rivelare chi si trovava nei pressi del luogo al momento dei fatti. Gli inquirenti stanno analizzando il campione per capire se ci siano collegamenti con altri indizi raccolti finora.

The process typically takes 24 hours from when the Federal Bureau of Investigation receives a DNA sample. The glove was one roughly 16 collected by investigators in recent days in a search zone within two miles of the Tucson-area residence of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, the mother of U.S. television journalist Savannah Guthrie. Most of the gloves collected by investigators for examination turned out to have been dropped on the ground by searchers in the vicinity, the FBI said. Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31 when family dropped her off at her home near Tucson after she had dined with them, and relatives reported her missing the following day, authorities have said. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

La polizia ha confermato che ci sono due scadenze legate alla richiesta di riscatto fatta da Nancy Guthrie.

Gli agenti sono arrivati all’alba a casa di Nancy Guthrie in Arizona.

Pair of black gloves found near Nancy Guthrie’s home being tested for DNA

