trump says he will be involved indirectly in iran talks

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he would be involved “indirectly” in talks between Iran and the U.S. over Tehran’s nuclear program set to begin on Tuesday in Geneva, adding he believed Tehran wanted to make a deal. “I’ll be involved in those talks, indirectly. And they’ll be very important,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. Tensions are soaring ahead of the talks, with the U.S. deploying a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East. The U.S. military is preparing for the possibility of a sustained military campaign if the talks do not succeed, U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Donald Trump ha confermato che i negoziati con l’Iran sono ancora in corso, nonostante le tensioni tra i due paesi siano alte.

Il presidente Donald Trump ha affermato che la paura è un motore forte durante le negoziazioni difficili con l’Iran, spiegando che questa emozione spinge i leader a prendere decisioni rapide.

Trump afferma di aver “insistito” con Netanyahu affinché i colloqui con l'Iran proseguissero, mentre il primo ministro sottolinea le “esigenze di sicurezza”. @luigispinola x.com