Trump tells troops ‘fear’ is powerful motivator in difficult Iran talks

Il presidente Donald Trump ha affermato che la paura è un motore forte durante le negoziazioni difficili con l’Iran, spiegando che questa emozione spinge i leader a prendere decisioni rapide. Durante una visita alla base militare di Fort Bragg, ha detto ai soldati che la paura può essere un alleato quando si tratta di affrontare sfide complesse con Teheran. Trump ha anche raccontato di aver utilizzato questo sentimento per ottenere risultati più decisi nelle trattative precedenti.

FORT BRAGG, North Carolina, Feb 13 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump told U.S. troops on Friday that Iran has been "difficult" in nuclear negotiations and suggested that instilling fear in Tehran may be necessary to resolve the standoff peacefully. "They've been difficult to make a deal," Trump said of the Iranians before an audience of active-duty soldiers at Fort Bragg Army base in North Carolina after U.S. officials said they were sending a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East. "Sometimes you have to have fear. That's the only thing that really will get the situation taken care of." During his address Trump also referenced the U.

Il segretario alla Difesa degli Stati Uniti, Pete Hegseth, ha detto che il Pentagono è pronto per eventuali azioni contro l’Iran.

Donald Trump ha confermato che i negoziati con l’Iran sono ancora in corso, nonostante le tensioni tra i due paesi siano alte.

