Il governo spagnolo ha deciso di destinare circa 7 miliardi di euro per aiutare le zone colpite dalle recenti tempeste. Questa decisione arriva dopo che le forti piogge e le alluvioni hanno causato danni a molte case e infrastrutture in diverse regioni del paese. Un esempio concreto riguarda la regione di Valencia, dove le inondazioni hanno evacuato centinaia di residenti.

Spain and Portugal have been hit by several storms since the start of the year that have caused widespread damage to infrastructure and crops, while forcing authorities to evacuate thousands of people. “The help will compensate more than 12,400 people evacuated because of these events and mitigate the impact of heavy rains and flooding on houses, businesses and the agricultural and fishing sectors,” Budget Minister Maria Jesus Montero told reporters. Montero did not rule out additional aid if further damage emerges from expert reports. At least 14,000 hectares (35,000 acres) of crops, including berries, citrus fruits and olives, were damaged by the storms, Agriculture Minister Luis Planas told national broadcaster TVE last week. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Spain approves $8 billion in aid for storm-battered regions

State Department approves potential sale of aircraft, torpedoes to Singapore for $2.3 billion, Pentagon saysIl Dipartimento di Stato degli Stati Uniti ha approvato la possibile vendita a Singapore di aeromobili per il pattugliamento marittimo, siluri leggeri e apparecchiature correlate, per un valore stimato di 2,3 miliardi di dollari.

Portugal launches $3 billion package to help rebuild after storm Kristin#Portugal-Storm Kristin || Il governo portoghese ha approvato un pacchetto di aiuti da 2,5 miliardi di euro per ricostruire le zone colpite dalla tempesta Kristin.

I Activated the Daily Intel System and Built the Ultimate Safehouse in World with a 99% Death Rate!

Leggi altri contenuti disponibili per approfondire la notizia o scorri a sinistra ← per la prossima news.