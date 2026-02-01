Portugal launches $3 billion package to help rebuild after storm Kristin
Il governo portoghese ha approvato un pacchetto di aiuti da 2,5 miliardi di euro per ricostruire le zone colpite dalla tempesta Kristin. Si tratta di prestiti e incentivi destinati alle persone e alle imprese che hanno subito danni. La decisione è arrivata domenica, mentre le autorità cercano di mettere in campo tutte le risorse per far ripartire le aree più colpite.
LISBON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Portugal’s government approved a 2.5 billion euro ($3.0 billion) package of loans and incentives on Sunday to help people and businesses rebuild after the devastation caused by Storm Kristin, Prime Minister Luis Montenegro said. He said that, given the “current exceptional circumstances”, all reconstruction work will be exempt from licensing and prior urban planning, environmental and administrative approvals. “We are mobilising all our resources to manage the emergency responsibly, but also with hope.once again, we will rebuild Portugal,” he said at a press conference. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
Approfondimenti su Portugal Storm Kristin
FC 26 Nuova Evoluzione: Consegna espressa – Il Maestro degli Assist (Package Delivery)
L'Evoluzione “Consegna espressa” per FC 26 Nuova Evoluzione consente di migliorare rapidamente le prestazioni dei giocatori specializzati in cross e visione di gioco.
Chubb Launches AI-Powered Embedded Insurance Engine
Ultime notizie su Portugal Storm Kristin
Portugal launches $3 billion package to help rebuild after storm KristinBy Sergio Goncalves LISBON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Portugal's government approved a 2.5 billion euro ($3.0 billion) package of loans and incentives on Sunday to help people and businesses rebuild after the ... msn.com
Nova Direçao da Soroptimist International União de Portugal eleita para o Biénio 2026-2027, na Assembleia Geral de Delegadas realizada no dia 24 de Janeiro. Bom trabalho ! - facebook.com facebook
Qui puoi trovare altre notizie e contenuti video legati all’argomento della pagina.