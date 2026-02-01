portugal launches $3 billion package to help rebuild after storm kristin

Il governo portoghese ha approvato un pacchetto di aiuti da 2,5 miliardi di euro per ricostruire le zone colpite dalla tempesta Kristin. Si tratta di prestiti e incentivi destinati alle persone e alle imprese che hanno subito danni. La decisione è arrivata domenica, mentre le autorità cercano di mettere in campo tutte le risorse per far ripartire le aree più colpite.

LISBON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Portugal’s government approved a 2.5 billion euro ($3.0 billion) package of loans and incentives on Sunday to help people and businesses rebuild after the devastation caused by Storm Kristin, Prime Minister Luis Montenegro said. He said that, given the “current exceptional circumstances”, all reconstruction work will be exempt from licensing and prior urban planning, environmental and administrative approvals. “We are mobilising all our resources to manage the emergency responsibly, but also with hope.once again, we will rebuild Portugal,” he said at a press conference. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

