russian official acknowledges starlink systems down for two weeks

Un rappresentante russo ha confermato che i terminali Starlink destinati all’esercito russo sono fuori uso da due settimane. La causa di questa interruzione sembra essere un problema tecnico, e finora non ha impedito il funzionamento dei droni militari, che continuano a operare senza problemi.

The Russian acknowledgement was made nearly two weeks after Ukrainian officials said the terminals used by the Russian military had been disconnected. Ukrainian Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said the terminals had been disconnected and other Ukrainian officials said the effect on Russian operations had been considerable. Ukraine’s military relies on tens of thousands of satellite-based Starlink connections for battlefield communication and for piloting some drone missions. It said this month it had found Starlink terminals, produced by the company SpaceX, on long-range drones used in Russian attacks. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

