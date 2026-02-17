reaction to death of us civil rights leader jesse jackson

Jesse Jackson, leader dei diritti civili negli Stati Uniti, è morto a causa di una lunga malattia. La notizia ha colpito molti attivisti e sostenitori che lo ricordano come un combattente per l’uguaglianza. Jackson, che aveva 81 anni, aveva dedicato la vita a difendere i diritti delle minoranze e a promuovere il cambiamento sociale. La sua scomparsa ha suscitato numerosi messaggi di cordoglio, anche da figure politiche e religiose. Nel corso degli anni, aveva partecipato a molte marce e campagne, diventando un simbolo della lotta contro la discriminazione.

Feb 17 (Reuters) - U.S. civil rights leader Jesse Jackson, a Baptist minister from the segregated South who became a close associate of Martin Luther King Jr and ran twice for the Democratic presidential nomination, has died aged 84, his family said on Tuesday. “His presidential runs in 1984 and 1988 electrified millions of Americans and showed them what could be possible.” “From Washington, DC to the Bay Area, from the Mississippi Delta to Appalachia, from South Africa to the South Side of Chicago, Reverend Jackson gave a voice to people who were removed from power and politics.” “Rev Jesse Jackson’s irrepressible campaigns against apartheid and his support for the liberation struggle was a towering contribution to the global anti-apartheid cause. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

