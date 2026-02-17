Le Filippine accusano la Cina di aver esagerato con le accuse sulla perdita di posti di lavoro, dopo che l’ambasciata cinese a Manila aveva commentato la questione. La polemica nasce dai timori di una riduzione delle opportunità lavorative locali, legata alle tensioni tra i due paesi. La disputa si accende mentre i commerci tra le due nazioni sono sotto osservazione.

The Philippines and China have had repeated maritime confrontations in the contested South China Sea, and there have been sharp exchanges recently between the Chinese Embassy and Philippine officials. Some senators have said China’s ambassador should be recalled, remarks that prompted the embassy to warn last week that any serious damage to bilateral ties would “cost millions of jobs.” The Chinese Embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Tuesday is a holiday in China and the Philippines for the Lunar New Year. The Philippines has accused China of aggressive actions inside its exclusive economic zones in the South China Sea, including dangerous manoeuvres, water-cannoning, and disrupting resupply missions. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Philippines says takes exception to China embassy comment on job losses

L’ambasciatore delle Filippine a Washington ha detto che in questo periodo si notano alcuni segnali di collaborazione da parte della Cina, nonostante le tensioni sul mare.

La tensione tra Manila e Pechino sale di tono.

