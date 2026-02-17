Philippines says takes exception to China embassy comment on job losses
The Philippines and China have had repeated maritime confrontations in the contested South China Sea, and there have been sharp exchanges recently between the Chinese Embassy and Philippine officials. Some senators have said China’s ambassador should be recalled, remarks that prompted the embassy to warn last week that any serious damage to bilateral ties would “cost millions of jobs.” The Chinese Embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Tuesday is a holiday in China and the Philippines for the Lunar New Year. The Philippines has accused China of aggressive actions inside its exclusive economic zones in the South China Sea, including dangerous manoeuvres, water-cannoning, and disrupting resupply missions. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
Philippines sees signs of cooperation from China despite sea disputes
Philippines urges China to keep tone ‘calm’ as rhetoric heats up
