Philippines urges China to keep tone ‘calm’ as rhetoric heats up
La tensione tra Manila e Pechino sale di tono. La delegazione filippina ha chiesto alla rappresentanza cinese di mantenere un atteggiamento più costruttivo e meno aggressivo, mentre i discorsi si fanno sempre più duri. La situazione si fa più complicata, con entrambi i paesi che si scambiano parole dure e aumentano le pressioni sulla diplomazia.
The Department of Foreign Affairs’ newly appointed maritime affairs spokesperson, Rogelio Villanueva, said that responses should be delivered in a “calm” and “professional” manner. “The DFA values candid and vigorous debate with its foreign counterparts on important issues consistent with the Philippines’ democratic tradition,” he said. The Chinese Embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Chinese embassy rejected and condemned the resolution, calling it a “political stunt.” China, in turn, has accused the Philippines of intruding into what it claims as its territory. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
