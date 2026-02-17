Il Congresso del Perù ha avviato la discussione sulla possibile destituzione del presidente Jeri, che è in carica da soli quattro mesi. La causa principale riguarda le accuse di corruzione che circolano intorno alla sua gestione. I parlamentari si riuniscono oggi per decidere se avviare ufficialmente la procedura di impeachment. La decisione potrebbe cambiare drasticamente il futuro politico del paese e influenzare le prossime elezioni.

If a simple majority approves Jeri’s removal, this would continue a revolving door of leaders in the South American nation, which despite years of political turbulence counts one of the region’s most stable economies. If removed, Jeri’s successor would become the Andean nation’s eighth president in as many years, making Jeri the third consecutive president to be removed from office. The motions being debated are to censure President Jose Jeri, a measure that would remove him from the presidency by stripping him of his title as President of Congress. Unlike impeachment, which requires a supermajority of 87 votes in the 130-member legislature, censure requires a simple majority of 66 or less if fewer legislators are in attendance. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Peru’s congress begins debating removal of President Jeri

Después de la destitución, Jerí asume presidencia en Perú

