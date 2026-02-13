Perù, i parlamentari si sono riuniti a Lima per raccogliere firme e avviare ufficialmente il dibattito sulla possibile destituzione di presidente Jeri, dopo settimane di tensioni che hanno coinvolto diversi membri del Congresso e alimentato le accuse di corruzione contro il governo.

LIMA, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Peru’s congress on Thursday secured enough signatures to begin a debate on the removal and censure of president Jose Jeri, according to a congressional documents. Jeri took office in October following the removal of former President Dina Boluarte. The motion follows a scandal involving reports of undisclosed meetings between the president and a Chinese businessman. The move marks the latest instance of political volatility in the Andean nation, which has seen a series of leadership changes in recent years. LIMA, 12 febbraio (Reuters) - Il congresso del Perù giovedì ha raccolto un numero sufficiente di firme per avviare un dibattito sulla rimozione e la censura del presidente Jose Jeri, secondo i documenti del congresso. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Peru lawmakers gather support to call for debate to oust president Jeri

I parlamentari filippini si sono riuniti oggi per decidere se portare avanti le accuse di impeachment contro il presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

La polizia tunisina ha arrestato mercoledì il deputato Ahmed Saidani, secondo quanto hanno riferito due dei suoi colleghi.

Contenuti correlati

The Hind Rajab Foundation has filed a complaint in the U.S. against Israeli soldier Adi Karni, already under investigation in Peru, for war crimes and genocide in Gaza. Karni is currently in the U.S. after being invited to speak this evening at Boston University. - facebook.com facebook