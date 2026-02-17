Opposition slams Italy’s plan to attend US Board of Peace as observer

L’opposizione in Italia ha protestato contro la decisione del governo di partecipare come osservatore alla riunione inaugurale del Consiglio di Pace degli Stati Uniti, ritenendo che questa scelta possa compromettere la posizione del paese. Questa mossa ha suscitato dubbi tra i partiti di opposizione, che temono un coinvolgimento troppo diretto in questioni internazionali delicate. La polemica si è accesa dopo che il governo ha annunciato l’intenzione di inviare rappresentanti italiani all’evento, previsto la prossima settimana a Washington.

ROME, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Italy's opposition groups criticised a government plan to attend the inaugural meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace this week, saying on Tuesday that the body undermined the United Nations and ran counter to international law. The group is scheduled to meet in Washington on Thursday for the first time since it was established in January, to discuss reconstruction plans for Gaza. Delegations from more than 20 countries are due to attend. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who has close ties with Trump, has decided Italy will take part as an observer, saying Rome wanted to be involved in U.

EU Commission to attend Trump’s Board of Peace meeting as observerLa commissaria europea Dubravka Suica parte questa settimana verso Washington per partecipare come osservatrice alla riunione del Board of Peace, istituito dall’amministrazione statunitense.

Vietnam’s To Lam expected to attend Board of Peace meeting in US next week, sources sayTo Lam, il capo del governo vietnamita, partirà per gli Stati Uniti la prossima settimana.

