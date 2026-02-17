New Mexico approves comprehensive probe of Epstein’s Zorro Ranch

I legislatori del New Mexico hanno approvato una legge per avviare un'inchiesta approfondita su Zorro Ranch, proprietà di Jeffrey Epstein, dopo che si sono verificati numerosi sospetti riguardo alle attività svolte nel sito. La decisione arriva in risposta alle richieste di cittadini e attivisti che vogliono fare luce su eventuali crimini legati alla tenuta, situata in una regione rurale dello stato.

SANTA FE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - New Mexico lawmakers on Monday passed legislation to launch what they said was the first full investigation into what happened at Zorro Ranch, where the late U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is accused of trafficking and sexually assaulting girls and women. A bipartisan committee will seek testimony from survivors of alleged sexual abuse at the ranch, located about 30 miles south of Santa Fe, the state capital. Legislators are also urging local residents to testify. Epstein died in what was ruled a suicide in a New York jail in 2019 while facing federal sex trafficking charges. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il Consiglio d’Europa ha deciso di revocare l’immunità diplomatica di un ex alto funzionario coinvolto nelle indagini su Epstein.

Un ex dipendente ha rivelato dettagli sconvolgenti sugli abusi avvenuti nel ranch di Epstein, dove alcune ragazze sono state strangolate e poi sepolte.

