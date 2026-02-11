council of europe strips former head of immunity over epstein probe

Il Consiglio d’Europa ha deciso di revocare l’immunità diplomatica di un ex alto funzionario coinvolto nelle indagini su Epstein. La decisione arriva dopo una riunione durata tutta la giornata, nel tentativo di fare chiarezza su alcune questioni ancora aperte. Ora si attende che il procedimento legale possa proseguire senza ostacoli diplomatici.

Norway’s white-collar crimes police have opened an investigation into Thorbjoern Jagland, former prime minister and foreign minister and ex-chair of the Nobel Peace Prize committee, on suspicion of aggravated corruption. The decision to investigate Jagland, the Council of Europe’s Secretary General from 2009 to 2019, was based on information revealed by newly released files related to Epstein, the convicted U.S. sex offender who died while in prison in 2019. Jagland’s lawyer, Anders Brosveet, said the decision to lift his immunity was as expected, and Jagland would cooperate with the investigation to clarify all matters. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

La Norvegia si prepara a avviare un’inchiesta sul suo ministero degli Esteri.

Questa mattina a Vilnius, i pubblici ministeri hanno annunciato l’avvio di un’indagine su presunti casi di traffico di esseri umani.

