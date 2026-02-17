Un giovane di 18 anni è stato arrestato dopo aver corso verso il Campidoglio degli Stati Uniti con un fucile carico, spiega la polizia. L’uomo si è avvicinato all’edificio con intenzioni ancora da chiarire e gli agenti sono intervenuti rapidamente, fermandolo prima che potesse entrare. La scena si è svolta nel pomeriggio di martedì, creando momenti di tensione tra i presenti.

Feb 17 (Reuters) - An 18-year-old man ran toward the U.S. Capitol with a loaded shotgun on Tuesday before police arrested him without incident, said U.S. Capitol Police Chief Michael Sullivan. The motive of the man, who police said was wearing a tactical vest and tactical gloves, was not immediately known. He also had a Kevlar helmet and a gas mask in his vehicle, police said. Sullivan said the man arrived in a white Mercedes SUV just after noon and parked near the Capitol, before getting out and running toward the building that houses the U.S. Congress. Police challenged the man and ordered him to drop the weapon, which he did, Sullivan told reporters. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Man arrested after running toward US capitol with loaded shotgun, say police

Iraqi officials arrest man wanted by Australian police as ‘number one priority’Le autorità irachene hanno recentemente arrestato un uomo ricercato dalla polizia australiana, considerato una priorità nell’ambito di un’indagine in corso.

Paris police fire on a man who attacked them with a knife near Arc de TriompheUn uomo armato di coltello ha tentato di aggredire una pattuglia di polizia vicino all'Arco di Trionfo a Parigi, e le forze dell'ordine hanno risposto sparando.

BREAKING: Man Arrested After Running Toward U.S. Capitol With Loaded Shotgun

Leggi altri contenuti disponibili per approfondire la notizia o scorri a sinistra ← per la prossima news.