Iraqi officials arrest man wanted by Australian police as ‘number one priority’.

Le autorità irachene hanno recentemente arrestato un uomo ricercato dalla polizia australiana, considerato una priorità nell’ambito di un’indagine in corso. Questa operazione rappresenta un passo importante nel rispetto delle collaborazioni internazionali per la sicurezza e la giustizia. I dettagli dell’arresto sono ancora in fase di aggiornamento, ma evidenziano l’impegno delle autorità irachene nel collaborare con le forze dell’ordine australiane per risolvere il caso.

By Kirsty NeedhamSYDNEY, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Iraqi officials have arrested a man wanted by Australian Federal Police as a person of interest in the investigation into a sp. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Iraqi Arrest of Australian Firebombing Suspect Marks Security Breakthrough - Iraqi authorities have arrested Kazem Hamad, a person of interest in multiple firebombings in Australia, including an antisemitic attack on a Melbourne synagogue. devdiscourse.com