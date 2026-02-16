Myanmar ha deciso di espellere l’ambasciatore di Timor Est dopo che un gruppo per i diritti umani ha denunciato le repressioni della giunta militare. L’ambasciatore è stato invitato a lasciare il paese entro una settimana, come riportano le autorità ufficiali. La decisione segue le proteste internazionali e le critiche rivolte alla gestione della crisi nel paese.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since 2021, when the military ousted the elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, sparking a wave of anti-junta protests that have morphed into a nationwide civil war. A spokesman for the Myanmar junta did not respond to calls seeking comment. In early February, CHRO said East Timor’s judicial authorities had opened legal proceedings against the Myanmar junta, including its chief Min Aung Hlaing, following the complaint filed by the rights group. East Timor’s embassy in Myanmar did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent via email. The diplomatic spat comes as the Myanmar military faces international scrutiny for its role in an alleged genocide against the minority Muslim Rohingya in a case being heard at the International Court of Justice. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il potere in Myanmar rimane nelle mani del capo della giunta militare, nonostante la mancanza di partecipazione diretta alle elezioni e l’assenza di immagini ufficiali nei materiali di propaganda.

La giunta militare in Myanmar ha annunciato la creazione di una nuova struttura che supervisionerà sia le forze armate che il governo civile.

