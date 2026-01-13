Il potere in Myanmar rimane nelle mani del capo della giunta militare, nonostante la mancanza di partecipazione diretta alle elezioni e l’assenza di immagini ufficiali nei materiali di propaganda. Analizzare le strategie di mantenimento del controllo, tra patti, patronato e timori, permette di comprendere le dinamiche politiche di un regime che si mantiene saldo senza apparire pubblicamente. Questo approfondimento esplora i meccanismi che sostengono il potere militare nel contesto attuale del paese.

BANGKOK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - His name is not on the ballot, and his photographs don’t appear on campaign posters. But one man looms large over the general election underwa. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Pacts, patronage and fear: how Myanmar’s junta chief holds on to power

