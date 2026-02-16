I figli di Imran Khan sono preoccupati per le sue condizioni di salute peggiorate in carcere e stanno chiedendo visti per poterlo visitare in Pakistan. La paura cresce dopo che sono emerse notizie di un peggioramento delle sue condizioni fisiche durante la detenzione. Uno di loro ha dichiarato di voler arrivare subito nel paese per assicurarsi che il padre riceva le cure necessarie.

Khan’s lawyer told Pakistan’s Supreme Court last week that the ex-cricketer had lost significant vision in his right eye while in custody. A medical board said on Monday the swelling had reduced after treatment and his vision had improved. Speaking to Reuters in London, where they are based, Khan’s sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, 26 and 29, said they were uncertain about the medical report. They spoke to their father on Thursday for the first time since September. They said their father usually avoids discussing his health, but during the call he expressed frustration, saying he had been denied treatment for his eye for a few months. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Imran Khan’s sons fear for his health, seek visas to visit him in Pakistan

Imran Khan, ex primo ministro pachistano e attualmente in carcere, ha perso l’85% della vista nell’occhio destro, secondo quanto riferito dal suo avvocato alla Corte Suprema.

