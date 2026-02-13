Imran Khan, ex primo ministro pachistano e attualmente in carcere, ha perso l’85% della vista nell’occhio destro, secondo quanto riferito dal suo avvocato alla Corte Suprema.

Khan, 73, has been in jail since August 2023, serving a 14-year sentence on corruption charges, one of dozens of cases he says were made up in order for the army to keep him out of politics, a charge the military denies. “He has been left with only 15% vision in his right eye,” Khan’s lawyer Salman Safdar said in Thursday’s report seen by Reuters, quoting the former cricket star turned politician. The fact-finding report cited Khan as saying he had been complaining about “experiencing persistent blurred and hazy vision” since October 2025, but that jail authorities took no action. Khan was taken to hospital this month for a 20-minute eye treatment procedure, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has said previously. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Pakistan’s jailed Imran Khan loses 85% vision in right eye, lawyer says

