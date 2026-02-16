German Social Democrat paper adds to calls for social media curbs for children
There has been a growing discussion in Germany of the potential negative effects of social media on children and pressure for the country to follow the example of Australia in curbing access to social media platforms including Facebook META.O, Snapchat SNAP.N, TikTok and YouTube GOOGL.O. “We can no longer avoid clear rules and restrictions,” Social Democrat party (SPD) leader Lars Klingbeil, who serves as Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s deputy, told the weekly Der Spiegel. “Protecting young people from the flood of hatred and violence on social media is a top priority.” It also proposes making opt-outs for algorithmic recommendations systems as the default for all users over 16 years. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
