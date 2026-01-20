Venezuela calls for ‘symbolic’ social media action after Trump post

Il governo venezuelano ha invitato i cittadini a condividere sui social media la propria mappa ufficiale come gesto simbolico, in risposta a un post di Donald Trump. Questa iniziativa mira a rafforzare l’identità nazionale e a evidenziare la posizione del paese in un momento di tensione politica. La richiesta si inserisce in un contesto di attenzione internazionale e di strategie comunicative per sostenere la sovranità nazionale.

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s government on Tuesday called on citizens to post its official map on social media as a “symbolic action” after U.S. President Donald Trump posted an altered image showing U.S. flags over Venezuela, as well as Canada and Greenland. The image, posted on Trump’s Truth Social just before 1 a.m. Eastern Time (0600 GMT), shows an altered version of an August 2025 photo of European leaders in the Oval Office with Trump, with the original map replaced with one showing U.S. flags over Venezuela and much of North America. It urged its population to post on social media its official map of Venezuela, which includes Esequibo - some two-thirds of neighboring Guyana that is claimed by Venezuela, though this is not recognized by any major country or by the U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Trump si autoproclama “presidente ad interim” del Venezuela: il post sul suo social TruthDonald Trump ha annunciato sul suo account Truth di assumere il ruolo di “presidente ad interim” del Venezuela, con effetto a partire da gennaio 2026.

Leggi anche: Venezuela, i media americani rilanciano: “Usa pronti a colpire”, ma Trump nega

