Il presidente sudcoreano Lee Jae Myung ha sottolineato l'importanza di migliorare i sistemi di rilevamento dei droni per garantire la sicurezza nazionale. In particolare, ha evidenziato la necessità di colmare eventuali lacune nel monitoraggio per evitare provocazioni da parte della Corea del Nord. L'aggiornamento delle tecnologie di sorveglianza rappresenta un passo fondamentale per rafforzare la difesa e mantenere la stabilità nella regione.

North Korea said earlier this month that a drone from South Korea was flown into its airspace recently, showing photographs of debris and aerial pictures of buildings that it alleged the drone had taken. A South Korean task force investigating the incident has called in a civilian suspect for questioning, police said. “It should not happen for a civilian to send a drone to North Korea for an illegal purpose,” Lee told a televised cabinet meeting. “How did we fail to check that a drone had been flown to the North?” Lee said such action was “akin to starting a war” and created unnecessary tension with North Korea that could have a negative impact on the South Korean economy. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - South Korea’s Lee calls for improved drone detection to avoid provoking North Korea

North Korea’s Kim Yo Jong urges South Korea to investigate drone incidentsKim Yo Jong, sorella del leader nordcoreano Kim Jong Un, ha invitato le autorità sudcoreane a condurre un’indagine approfondita sugli ultimi incidenti con droni.

Italian PM Meloni to visit South Korea for summit with President LeeIl Primo Ministro italiano Giorgia Meloni effettuerà una visita in Corea del Sud dal 17 al 19 gennaio, per partecipare a un vertice con il Presidente Lee Jae Myung.

Più sotto sono elencati link, post social e video collegati alla news.

South Korea's Lee calls for improved drone detection to avoid provoking North Korea - South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said on Tuesday that there appeared to be a loophole in his country's monitoring system to detect drones operated by civilians flying into North Korea, warning ... msn.com