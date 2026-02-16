Climate Crossroads | A Decade After the Paris Agreement
Il nuovo rapporto sui dati climatici rivela che, a dieci anni dalla firma dell’accordo di Parigi, le temperature globali sono aumentate più rapidamente. La causa principale è l’aumento delle emissioni di gas serra, che continua a spingere il clima verso condizioni sempre più estreme. Un esempio concreto è il record di ondate di calore in Europa quest’estate, che ha causato incendi e danni alle colture.
Efforts to limit climate-damaging fossil fuels have not been enough and the world is on course to miss its climate goals. Data from some of the world’s leading scientific agencies show global warming has sped up markedly since the mid-2010s. Global fossil fuel carbon dioxide emissions are projected to climb to a record 38.1 billion tonnes in 2025, driven by rising coal, oil and gas use despite rapid growth in renewable energy, according to the latest Global Carbon Budget report. The report — produced by an international team of more than 130 scientists — estimates global fossil fuel CO2 emissions will rise 1. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
COP30: Climate diplomacy at a crossroads, 10 years after Paris accord
