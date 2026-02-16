Un uomo sospettato di aver sparato durante una festa di Hanukkah a Bondi Beach, Sydney, ha fatto la sua prima comparizione in tribunale. La polizia sostiene che l’uomo abbia aperto il fuoco con un'arma da fuoco, causando la morte di 15 persone. La scena del delitto si è svolta davanti a numerosi testimoni, che hanno assistito alla sparatoria improvvisa sulla spiaggia affollata.

Naveed Akram, 24, faces 59 charges over the December 14 attack, including 15 counts of murder, 40 counts of wounding with intent to murder and a terror offence. Police allege he carried out the mass shooting with his father Sajid, 50, who was shot dead at the scene. During a brief status mention at a Sydney court on Monday, Akram appeared via video link from Goulburn Correctional Centre, a maximum-security prison southwest of Sydney, where he is being held on remand, media reported. Akram wore prison greens and sat mostly in silence during the proceedings. He spoke only to acknowledge that he heard a discussion about extending non-publication orders for the details of the victims. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Alleged Bondi Beach gunman makes first court appearance

Una sparatoria si è verificata a Bondi Beach, una delle spiagge più famose dell'Australia, durante una festa ebraica.

Alleged Bondi Beach gunman Naveed Akram awakes from coma

