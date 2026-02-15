ukrainian anti graft authorities detain ex minister in major case

“Today NABU detectives detained a former minister of energy while crossing the state border, within the framework of the ‘Midas’ case,” NABU said in its statement. “Priority investigative actions are ongoing, which are being carried out in accordance with the requirements of the law.” The agency said more details would come. It did not name the individual. Ukraine’s previous two energy ministers had resigned amid the fallout from the scandal, which also claimed the job of Zelenskiy’s chief of staff. Battling corruption is a key priority in Ukraine’s reform effort as it eyes membership of the European Union, which requires the country shake off a decades-old scourage of graft. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il governo canadese ha annunciato di aver inviato missili AIM a Kiev.

Le autorità anticorruzione ucraine hanno avviato un’indagine nei confronti di un ex comandante della frontiera, sospettato di aver coinvolto in attività illecite legate a pratiche di corruzione e tangenti.

Il governo statunitense ritirerà dal Minnesota 700 agenti federali impiegati nelle operazioni anti-immigrazione x.com

La manifestazione anti-ICE del 30 gennaio a Los Angeles, in solidarietà con le vittime di Minneapolis e per uno scioero generale. Il corteo dal centro ha raggiunto East Los Angeles, il quartiere storico della comunità latina. Grande partecipazione di gente, stud facebook