North Korea’s Kim opens new Pyongyang housing district for families of fallen soldiers KCNA says

In a speech, Kim said the new district symbolized the “spirit and sacrifice” of the dead troops, adding that the homes were meant to allow bereaved families to “take pride in their sons and husbands and live happily.” Kim said he had pushed to finish the project “even one day earlier” in the hope it might bring “some small comfort” to the troops’ families. North Korea has staged multiple public ceremonies in recent months to honor its war dead, including the unveiling of a new memorial complex in Pyongyang adorned with sculptures of troops. The opening comes ahead of the ninth congress of the ruling Workers’ Party, which is set to convene in late February and is expected to serve as a major political showcase for Kim’s achievements and policy priorities. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il leader nordcoreano Kim Jong Un ha annunciato che il prossimo congresso del Partito dei lavoratori svelerà i piani per rafforzare ulteriormente il deterrente nucleare del paese.

La Corea del Nord ha annunciato che terrà il nono congresso in febbraio, a Pyongyang.

