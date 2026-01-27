Il leader nordcoreano Kim Jong Un ha annunciato che il prossimo congresso del Partito dei lavoratori svelerà i piani per rafforzare ulteriormente il deterrente nucleare del paese. La riunione si terrà tra pochi giorni e si prevede che saranno illustrate nuove strategie per sviluppare le capacità militari, in un momento di crescente tensione nella regione. Kim ha detto che l’obiettivo è proteggere la sovranità e la sicurezza nazionale, senza nascondere l’intenzione di intensificare la corsa agli armamenti.

Kim directed a successful test of a large-caliber multiple-rocket launch system on Tuesday, KCNA said. The drill demonstrated significant upgrades to the weapon’s strike power, mobility and accuracy, it quoted him as saying. It is an important policy of the ruling Workers’ Party to build a reliable offensive capability and deterrence strategy to thwart an enemy attempt to spark an armed conflict, he said. “This test will be a source of excruciating mental agony and serious threat to the forces that attempt to provoke a military confrontation with us,” Kim said. South Korea and Japan on Tuesday condemned the launch of possible short-range ballistic missiles by the North towards the sea off its east coast. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - North Korea’s Kim: party congress to unveil plans for nuclear-war deterrent, KCNA says

Kim Yo Jong, sorella del leader nordcoreano Kim Jong Un, ha invitato le autorità sudcoreane a condurre un'indagine approfondita sugli ultimi incidenti con droni.

Il presidente sudcoreano Lee Jae Myung ha sottolineato l'importanza di migliorare i sistemi di rilevamento dei droni per garantire la sicurezza nazionale.

