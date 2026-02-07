north korea to convene 9th congress in late february kcna reports

La Corea del Nord ha annunciato che terrà il nono congresso in febbraio, a Pyongyang. Le autorità non hanno ancora specificato la data esatta, ma l’evento si svolgerà alla fine del mese. La notizia arriva dai media ufficiali, che confermano l’appuntamento senza ulteriori dettagli. Restano in attesa di capire quali decisioni prenderanno i leader durante questa riunione.

SEOUL, Feb 8 (Reuters) - North Korea will convene the 9th Congress in late February in Pyongyang, state media KCNA reported on Sunday, without elaborating on the date. The ruling Workers’ Party’s political bureau held a meeting on Saturday to prepare for the Congress, including the agenda and the timing, KCNA said. The congress is one of North Korea’s largest political events, taking place every five years to set out major policy goals. Analysts are watching for a military parade where the country is expected to unveil various weapons and high-profile guests may make appearances. SEOUL, 8 febbraio (Reuters) - La Corea del Nord convocherà il 9° Congresso a fine febbraio a Pyongyang, ha riferito domenica il media statale KCNA, senza approfondire la data. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il leader nordcoreano Kim Jong Un ha annunciato che il prossimo congresso del Partito dei lavoratori svelerà i piani per rafforzare ulteriormente il deterrente nucleare del paese.

Il presidente sudcoreano Lee Jae Myung ha sottolineato l'importanza di migliorare i sistemi di rilevamento dei droni per garantire la sicurezza nazionale.

