Netanyahu | Deal with Iran must dismantle nuclear infrastructure not just stop enrichment process
Il primo ministro israeliano Benjamin Netanyahu ha affermato che un accordo con l’Iran deve portare alla completa distruzione dell’infrastruttura nucleare, non semplicemente alla sospensione dell’arricchimento. Netanyahu ha dichiarato di aver comunicato questa posizione al presidente americano Donald Trump durante un incontro la scorsa settimana, sottolineando l’importanza di eliminare le capacità nucleari iraniane una volta per tutte. In particolare, ha evidenziato che le centrali e i siti di produzione devono essere smantellati completamente, e non solo temporaneamente fermati.
JERUSALEM, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he told U.S. President Donald Trump last week that any deal with Iran must include the dismantling of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, not just stopping the enrichment process. Speaking at the annual Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, Netanyahu also said Israel still needs to “complete the job” of destroying all tunnels in Gaza. Israel, he said, has already dismantled 150 km (93 miles) of an estimated 500 km. Parlando alla Conferenza annuale dei presidenti delle principali organizzazioni ebraiche americane, Netanyahu ha anche detto che Israele deve ancora “completare il lavoro” di distruzione di tutti i tunnel a Gaza. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
Witkoff, Iran’s Araqchi to discuss possible nuclear deal on Friday, US official says
Questa mattina a Istanbul si terrà un incontro tra l’inviato speciale degli Stati Uniti Steve Witkoff e il ministro degli Esteri iraniano Abbas Araqchi.
Turkey’s foreign minister says the US and Iran showing flexibility on nuclear deal, FT reports
Gli Stati Uniti e l’Iran stanno facendo qualche passo avanti sui colloqui sul nucleare.
Netanyahu: Israel ‘Identifies’ With Iranian Protesters
Trump says no 'definitive' agreement with Netanyahu, US talks with Iran to continueBy Matt Spetalnick and Trevor Hunnicutt WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said after talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday they reached no definitive ... msn.com
