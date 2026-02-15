JERUSALEM, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he told U.S. President Donald Trump last week that any deal with Iran must include the dismantling of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, not just stopping the enrichment process. Speaking at the annual Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, Netanyahu also said Israel still needs to “complete the job” of destroying all tunnels in Gaza. Israel, he said, has already dismantled 150 km (93 miles) of an estimated 500 km. Parlando alla Conferenza annuale dei presidenti delle principali organizzazioni ebraiche americane, Netanyahu ha anche detto che Israele deve ancora “completare il lavoro” di distruzione di tutti i tunnel a Gaza. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Netanyahu: Deal with Iran must dismantle nuclear infrastructure, not just stop enrichment process

Questa mattina a Istanbul si terrà un incontro tra l’inviato speciale degli Stati Uniti Steve Witkoff e il ministro degli Esteri iraniano Abbas Araqchi.

Gli Stati Uniti e l’Iran stanno facendo qualche passo avanti sui colloqui sul nucleare.

Leggi altri contenuti disponibili per approfondire la notizia o scorri a sinistra ← per la prossima news.

Argomenti discussi: L'Iran è un bluff, Netanyahu vola da Trump per convincerlo; Netanyahu mercoledì a Washington da Trump per discutere di Iran; Iran e Gaza, tempesta perfetta per Netanyahu; Iran, Trump incontra Netanyahu alla Casa Bianca: Negoziati continuino.

Trump tells Netanyahu he will continue talks with Iran to see if deal possibleBy Matt Spetalnick, Trevor Hunnicutt and Maayan Lubell WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump held talks with Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday to discuss renewed U.S. nuclear talks with ... msn.com

Trump says no 'definitive' agreement with Netanyahu, US talks with Iran to continueBy Matt Spetalnick and Trevor Hunnicutt WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said after talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday they reached no definitive ... msn.com

Israele sapeva da un mese la posizione del cadavere di Ran Gvili a Gaza, ma Netanyahu ha impedito all'IDF di recuperarlo. Il corpo di Ran era la scusa di Israele per continuare a bloccare gli aiuti umanitari salvavita e ad usare la fame, bombe e infezioni com x.com