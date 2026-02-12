Gli Stati Uniti e l’Iran stanno facendo qualche passo avanti sui colloqui sul nucleare. Secondo quanto riporta il Financial Times, Washington sembra disposto a tollerare un certo livello di arricchimento dell’uranio. La notizia arriva mentre le trattative tra le due parti sembrano più aperte e meno rigide rispetto a qualche tempo fa. La Turchia osserva con attenzione, ma senza intervenire ufficialmente. La situazione resta in evoluzione e molti chiedono se si riuscirà a trovare un accordo che accontenti entrambe le parti.

“It is positive that the Americans appear willing to tolerate Iranian enrichment within clearly set boundaries,” Fidan, who has been involved in talks with both Washington and Tehran, told the FT. “The Iranians now recognise that they need to reach a deal with the Americans, and the Americans understand that the Iranians have certain limits. It’s pointless to try to force them.” Washington has until now demanded Iran relinquish its stockpile of uranium enriched to up to 60% fissile purity, a small step away from the 90% that is considered weapons grade. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said Iran would continue to demand the lifting of financial sanctions and insist on its nuclear rights including enrichment. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Turkey’s foreign minister says the US and Iran showing flexibility on nuclear deal, FT reports

Il ministro degli Esteri iraniano, Abbas Araqchi, ha lasciato Teheran e si è diretto a Muscat, in Oman.

Gli Stati Uniti e la Russia stanno negoziando per prolungare il trattato New START sul controllo delle armi nucleari.

