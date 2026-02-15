israeli airstrikes kill 9 in gaza including tent camp palestinian officials say

Un attacco aereo israeliano ha causato la morte di almeno nove persone a Gaza, secondo le autorità palestinesi. L’operazione ha colpito principalmente zone densamente popolate, tra cui un campo di tende nel sud della regione. I civili descrivono le esplosioni come intense e improvvise, lasciando molte case distrutte e famiglie sconvolte.

CAIROJERUSALEM, Feb 15 (Reuters) - At least nine Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes in northern and southern Gaza Strip on Sunday, Palestinian civil defence and health officials said. Medics said an Israeli airstrike on a tent encampment housing displaced families killed at least four people, while health officials said another strike killed five in Khan Younis in the south. An Israeli military official said Israel Defense Forces were striking Hamas "terrorists" in response to "a violation (on Saturday) in Beit Hanoun where terrorists emerged from a tunnel east of the yellow line". Israel and Hamas have repeatedly accused each other of violating the ceasefire deal, a key element of U.

L’aria si è fatta ancora più tesa mercoledì a Gaza.

L’ultima giornata di scontri tra Israele e Gaza si è conclusa con cinque palestinesi uccisi in un raid aereo israeliano.

Relatives gather to mourn 4, including 3 children, killed in Israeli strikes on Khan Younis

