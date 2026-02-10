israeli strikes kill five in gaza health officials say

L’ultima giornata di scontri tra Israele e Gaza si è conclusa con cinque palestinesi uccisi in un raid aereo israeliano. Le autorità sanitarie locali parlano di vittime e danni, mentre le tensioni tra le due parti sembrano aumentare. Nessuna tregua in vista, e la situazione resta ancora molto tesa.

CAIRO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Israeli airstrikes and gunfire killed five Palestinians in Gaza on Tuesday, health officials said, the latest violence to undermine a four-month-old, U.S.-brokered truce in the enclave. In Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza, an airstrike killed two people who were riding an electric bike, medics said. Later, Israeli drone fire killed a woman in Deir Al-Balah and troops shot dead a man in Khan Younis in the south, they said. Another man was killed by Israeli gunfire in Jabalia in north Gaza, Palestinian medics said. The violence came a day after Israeli forces killed four militants in the southern city of Rafah after they emerged from an underground tunnel and opened fire on troops. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Questa notte, i raid aerei israeliani hanno colpito diverse zone di Gaza, causando la morte di almeno 12 persone, tra cui alcuni bambini.

L’aria si è fatta ancora più tesa mercoledì a Gaza.

Israeli Strike Kills Five In Khan Younis As Ceasefire Violations Intensify

