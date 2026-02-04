israeli strikes kill 18 in gaza patient crossings at rafah halted palestinian officials say

L’aria si è fatta ancora più tesa mercoledì a Gaza. Le forze israeliane hanno lanciato attacchi con carri armati e bombardamenti aerei, uccidendo 18 persone, tra cui quattro bambini. Le operazioni hanno anche provocato l’interruzione dei passaggi di pazienti al valico di Rafah, rendendo ancora più difficile la situazione per i civili nella Striscia. La notizia arriva in un momento di alta tensione nella regione.

The Israeli military said tanks had fired on Gaza and airstrikes had been launched after a gunman shot at Israeli soldiers and seriously injured a reservist. The strikes targeted Gaza City and the southern city of Khan Younis. A Gazan health official told Reuters that Israel had also halted the passage of patients through the Rafah border crossing to Egypt, two days after it had reopened, allowing a trickle of Palestinians to cross for the first time in months. A spokesperson for the Red Crescent said patients had arrived at a hospital in Khan Younis in preparation for crossing Rafah for treatment, only to be informed that Israel had postponed the evacuations. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Questa notte, i raid aerei israeliani hanno colpito diverse zone di Gaza, causando la morte di almeno 12 persone, tra cui alcuni bambini.

Le autorità stanno lavorando per riaprire completamente il valico di Gaza a Rafah.

