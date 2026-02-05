fbi confirms two deadlines in nancy guthrie ransom letter

La polizia ha confermato che ci sono due scadenze legate alla richiesta di riscatto fatta da Nancy Guthrie. Questa mattina, le forze dell’ordine hanno aperto ufficialmente il caso, rivelando dettagli sulla richiesta e sui tempi imposti. La vicenda si sta facendo sempre più intricata mentre le autorità cercano di capire cosa si nasconda dietro questa richiesta e come agire per tutelare le persone coinvolte.

Authorities are taking the lid off the alleged Nancy Guthrie ransom demand we received earlier this week. confirming they're looking into a note that carries two deadlines. Several law enforcement officials spoke at a press conference Thursday morning. and, while they'd previously been cagey with the public about what the note says, they're now divulging certain details -- including the first deadline, which lapses at 5 PM local time today. The second deadline, as confirmed by authorities, is set for Monday, February 9. They wouldn't say what exactly changes after the deadlines hit. 🔗 Leggi su Tmz.com

