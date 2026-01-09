EU countries expected to clear signing of record Mercosur trade deal

L’Unione Europea si appresta a confermare la firma del più grande accordo commerciale mai stipulato con il Mercosur, un'area che comprende diversi paesi del Sud America. La decisione, attesa per venerdì, rappresenta un passo importante nelle relazioni economiche tra le due regioni, con potenziali effetti su scambi, investimenti e politiche commerciali. La ratifica definitiva potrebbe aprire nuove opportunità di cooperazione e sviluppo reciproco.

By Philip BlenkinsopBRUSSELS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - EU nations are expected on Friday to approve the signing of the bloc's largest ever free trade accord with South American . Leggi.

