Analysis-Europe aims to rely less on US defence after Trump’s Greenland push
Ursula von der Leyen ha annunciato che l’Europa vuole ridurre la dipendenza dagli Stati Uniti in campo militare, dopo l’idea di Trump di acquistare la Groenlandia. La presidente della Commissione europea ha spiegato che l’Europa intende investire di più nelle proprie forze di difesa, per essere meno soggetta alle decisioni di Washington. Lo ha detto durante un evento a Monaco, sottolineando che il continente ha bisogno di una strategia più autonoma.
Transatlantic ties have already been strained over the past year by Donald Trump’s return to the White House. But the U.S. president’s push to annex Greenland dramatically increased European doubts about Washington’s commitment to protect the continent through the NATO alliance. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio offered limited reassurance to Europeans in his conference speech. Rubio said the U.S. wanted to work with Europe and used a warmer tone than Vice President JD Vance last year. But he was critical of Europe’s recent political course and did not mention NATO, Russia or Moscow’s war in Ukraine - issues on which a gulf has emerged between the U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
Analysis-Trump Greenland threat triggers search for shelter beyond gold, defence
L'offerta di Donald Trump di acquistare il Groenlandia ha suscitato una serie di analisi e riflessioni sui possibili scenari geopolitici.
Europe’s far right and populists distance themselves from Trump over Greenland
Le forze di destra e populiste europee, che in passato avevano sostenuto Donald Trump, stanno ora prendendo le distanze dall’ex presidente statunitense, in particolare sulla questione del Greenland.
What can Europe do to try and stop President Trump taking Greenland
