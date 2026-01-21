Le forze di destra e populiste europee, che in passato avevano sostenuto Donald Trump, stanno ora prendendo le distanze dall’ex presidente statunitense, in particolare sulla questione del Greenland. Questa fase segnala un cambiamento nelle alleanze e nelle posizioni politiche, riflettendo le dinamiche in evoluzione nel panorama politico internazionale.

BERLINPARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - European far-right and populist parties that once cheered on Donald Trump and gained in standing through his praise are now distancing themselves from the U.S. president over his military incursion into Venezuela and bid for Greenland. The new U.S. National Security Strategy issued last month said “the growing influence of patriotic European parties indeed gives cause for great optimism.” But those parties now face a dilemma as disapproval of Trump rises across the continent over his increasingly aggressive foreign policy moves and in particular his efforts to acquire Greenland from Denmark. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Europe’s far right and populists distance themselves from Trump over Greenland

Trump says “it will be done” on getting “Russian threat” away from GreenlandIl presidente statunitense Donald Trump ha dichiarato che la Danimarca non sarebbe riuscita a rimuovere la “minaccia russa” da Groenlandia.

Trump says US needs to own Greenland to deter Russia, ChinaIl presidente Donald Trump ha affermato che gli Stati Uniti dovrebbero prendere il controllo di Greenland per evitare che Russia o Cina possano occuparla in futuro.

Sono disponibili diversi contenuti social e video per ampliare la visione della notizia.

Denmark Slams Trump Over Greenland Pressure

Argomenti discussi: Le Pen’s political fate hangs in the balance as French appeal begins; Who is António José Seguro, winner of the first round of the presidential elections in Portugal; Mike Downey • Produttore; European Film Awards: ‘Sentimental Value’ Triumphs So Far with Wins for Renate Reinsve and Stellan Skarsgård (Updating).

From rhetoric to alignment: US political line echoes with Europe's far rightMAGA in the EU: Right-wing parties across the EU openly curry favour with the US leader. Where do Trump's biggest European supporters hail from and how are they aligning themselves with his values and ... ansa.it

We are right behind Inter, hopefully with the European competitions restarting we might do better. Playing one game a week should give us a bit of an edge. - facebook.com facebook

Nei prossimi mesi proseguirà il lavoro avviato lo scorso anno per affrontare le principali sfide delle regioni europee, seguendo un approccio territoriale e valorizzando le specificità locali. Dopo il lancio dell’Agenda per le Città, a dicembre scorso, già piena x.com