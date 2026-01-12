Analysis-Trump Greenland threat triggers search for shelter beyond gold defence

L'offerta di Donald Trump di acquistare il Groenlandia ha suscitato una serie di analisi e riflessioni sui possibili scenari geopolitici. In risposta a questa proposta, gli investitori stanno intensificando le loro posizioni in oro e azioni del settore difesa in Europa, cercando di proteggere i propri investimenti da eventuali incertezze future. Questo movimento riflette l'attenzione crescente verso asset considerati di rifugio e strumenti di tutela in un contesto di crescente instabilità internazionale.

By Alun John, Laura Matthews and Lewis KrauskopfLONDONNEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Investors have piled fresh bets on gold and European defence stocks in response to U.S.

Trump Renews Threat To Take Greenland By Force, Alarming NATO Allies And Raising Fears Of Intra Alliance Conflict - US President Donald Trump renewed threats yesterday to seize Greenland by force, dismissing Denmark's sovereignty over ... swarajyamag.com

What to Know About Trump’s Desire to Take Over Greenland - President Trump keeps saying he wants to take the semiautonomous Danish territory, citing U. nytimes.com

