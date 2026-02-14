separate talks on iran and ukraine russia set for tuesday in geneva source says

Due incontri diplomatici su Iran e Ucraina sono programmati per martedì a Gineva, secondo una fonte vicina alle trattative. In particolare, le discussioni sull’Iran mirano a trovare un accordo sugli impianti nucleari, mentre quelle sull’Ucraina coinvolgono rappresentanti di diversi paesi europei e russi.

PALM BEACH, Florida, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Two sets of diplomatic negotiations, on Ukraine and Iran, are set to take place in Geneva on Tuesday, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters on Friday. A U.S. delegation including envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will meet with the Iranians on Tuesday morning, the source said. Representatives from Oman will be on hand and mediate the U.S.-Iran contacts, the source said. Witkoff and Kushner will then participate in trilateral talks with representatives from Russia and Ukraine in the afternoon, the source said. President Donald Trump is pressuring the Iranian government in the wake of its violent crackdown on protesters and has amassed a large U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Vladimir Medinsky, assistente del presidente russo, guiderà la delegazione di Mosca ai prossimi colloqui di pace con Ucraina e Stati Uniti a Ginevra, che si terranno la prossima settimana.

La crisi tra Ucraina e Russia si avvicina a un nuovo momento di confronto.

