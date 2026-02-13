kremlin aide medinsky to head russian team as ukraine peace talks move to geneva next week

Vladimir Medinsky, assistente del presidente russo, guiderà la delegazione di Mosca ai prossimi colloqui di pace con Ucraina e Stati Uniti a Ginevra, che si terranno la prossima settimana. La decisione arriva dopo settimane di tensioni e tentativi di mediazione, con l’obiettivo di trovare una via d’uscita al conflitto. Medinsky, noto per aver negoziato con Kyiv in passato, sarà il volto di Mosca in questi incontri, che si svolgeranno in un clima di crescente attesa internazionale.

Russian news agencies quoted him as saying the talks would take place on Tuesday and Wednesday. They follow two rounds of negotiations in Abu Dhabi at which Russia’s team was led by Igor Kostyukov, its head of military intelligence. A Ukrainian presidential aide confirmed to journalists that Kyiv’s delegation was preparing for talks in Geneva. Nearly four years into the war, and despite intensive efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump to end what he calls a senseless “bloodbath”, Russia and Ukraine remain far apart on key issues including territory and control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

