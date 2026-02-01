ukraine talks set for next week as cold sweeps country

La crisi tra Ucraina e Russia si avvicina a un nuovo momento di confronto. Le prossime settimane vedranno infatti una serie di negoziati trilaterali, sostenuti dagli Stati Uniti, che si terranno ad Abu Dhabi. Il presidente Zelenskiy ha confermato l’appuntamento, che potrebbe segnare una svolta nelle tensioni tra i due Paesi. Intanto, il clima gelido si fa sentire anche sul fronte diplomatico, con le parti che si preparano a discutere di questioni chiave.

KYIV, Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S.-backed trilateral talks involving Ukraine and Russia will take place next week in Abu Dhabi, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday, as Ukrainians faced uncertainty over the fate of an energy ceasefire with Russia amid plunging temperatures. Kyiv is under U.S. pressure to secure peace in the nearly four-year war while grappling with a Russian campaign of air strikes that has ravaged its energy system during one of the coldest winters in years. The first round of negotiations took place in late January, but led to no new movement on the vital question of territory, with Moscow still demanding Kyiv cede more land in its war-torn east, which it refuses to do. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

