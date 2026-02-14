Marco Rubio ha parlato al forum di sicurezza di Monaco per sottolineare che gli Stati Uniti e l’Europa devono restare unite, in risposta alle tensioni crescenti tra le due sponde dell’Atlantico. Durante l’intervento, il segretario di Stato americano ha ribadito che gli Stati Uniti non abbandoneranno i loro alleati europei, anche di fronte alle sfide attuali. Rubio ha anche ricordato alcuni incontri recenti con leader europei, sottolineando la volontà di rafforzare la cooperazione strategica.

MUNICH, Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio gave a message of unity to Europeans on Saturday, saying Washington does not intend to abandon the transatlantic alliance, but that Europe’s leaders had made a number of policy mistakes and need to change course. Rubio’s overall message of togetherness at the annual Munich Security Conference was relatively well-received by the gathering of European diplomats and security officials. The address was notably short on specifics. Rubio did not mention Russia - the continent’s main geopolitical foil - during the roughly half-hour address, nor did he even bring up NATO by name, the continent’s main security bloc. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Rubio tells Munich security forum that US and Europe belong together

Marco Rubio sarà il capo della delegazione americana alla conferenza di Monaco.

Donald Trump ha scatenato una nuova tensione tra gli alleati europei e gli Stati Uniti, questa volta con le sue dichiarazioni sul rafforzamento della NATO.

Sono disponibili altri contenuti per ampliare la visione della notizia.

VOR 1 MIN : Rubio WEICHT VOM SKRIPT AB — Merz RESPEKTLOS Behandelt, Europa Versteht die Botschaft

Argomenti discussi: Rubio in Munich: 'We want a strong Europe. The UN must be reformed'; Rubio in Munich as U.S., Europe Divided Over Security, Ukraine; Rubio to lead US delegation to Munich Security Conference chairman says; Merz to meet with Rubio and Wang Yi in Munich German official says.

Rubio tells Munich Security Forum that US and Europe belong togetherBy Humeyra Pamuk MUNICH, Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio gave a message of unity to Europeans on Saturday, saying Washington does not intend to abandon the transatlantic ... msn.com

We ‘belong together,’ Rubio tells Europe but warns allies should ‘defend themselves’More than 50 members of Congress are attending the Munich Security Conference, which runs through Sunday. Follow for live updates. cnn.com

La conferenza di Monaco mette in guardia dalla ‘politica distruttiva’: un anno dopo l’affondo di JD #Vance, Friedrich #Merz rilancia l’appello per un'#Europa sovrana. Attesa, domani, per il discorso di Marco #Rubio. #ISPIDailyFocus: https://www.ispionline.it/it/p facebook