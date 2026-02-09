Marco Rubio sarà il capo della delegazione americana alla conferenza di Monaco. La presenza del segretario di Stato statunitense si traduce in un segnale chiaro di attenzione verso gli incontri di sicurezza europei. Rubio partirà con un team numeroso e pronto a discutere di questioni internazionali di rilievo. La conferenza si svolgerà tra pochi giorni, e gli occhi sono puntati sui temi che verranno affrontati.

BERLIN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead “a sizeable delegation” of U.S. officials to the Munich Security Conference this weekend, the head of the annual gathering of security experts and policymakers said on Monday. More than 50 members of the U.S. Congress are also expected, alongside the governors of Michigan and California, former diplomat and conference chairman Wolfgang Ischinger told a news conference in Berlin. “At the moment, transatlantic relations are, in my view, in a considerable crisis of trust and credibility,” he said. “That is why it is particularly gratifying that the American side is showing such strong interest in Munich. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Rubio to lead US delegation to Munich Security Conference, chairman says

Approfondimenti su Munich Security Conference

Dmitriev, inviato speciale di Putin, si recherà a Davos questa settimana per incontri con rappresentanti di diverse delegazioni, tra cui quella degli Stati Uniti.

Munich, diretto da Steven Spielberg, rimane uno dei suoi film più discussi dopo vent'anni.

Nella pagina sono presenti link, aggiornamenti e contenuti provenienti da piattaforme social e video.

Ultime notizie su Munich Security Conference

Argomenti discussi: Chi sono i 51 tra reali, capi di stato e leader a Milano: il Gotha mondiale in città per le Olimpiadi; TASS (TELEGRAM) * RUBIO, NEW START, IL PRESIDENTE TRUMP RILASCERÀ UNA DICHIARAZIONE IN UN SECONDO MOMENTO; Meloni mends fences with Vance: 'Common values between EU and US'; Iran-US talks to take place in Oman on Friday US official confirms.

Rubio to Lead US Delegation to Munich Security Conference, Chairman SaysBERLIN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - ?U.S. ?Secretary of ?State Marco Rubio will ?lead a sizeable delegation of ?U.S. officials to ?the Munich ?Security ?Conference this weekend, the head of the annual ... usnews.com

During heated hearing, Rubio insists US action in Venezuela will lead to prosperity and securityThe US Secretary of State remained robustly on message when asked about the legality of Maduro's removal, plans for oil sales, and the future of Venezuela. msn.com

L'incontro si svolgerà alla vigilia della Munich Security Conference 2026 in programma dal 13 al 15 febbraio. facebook