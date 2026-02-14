Bangladesh’s incoming prime minister puts restoring economy and governance first

Il nuovo primo ministro del Bangladesh, Tarique Rahman, affronta la sfida di rilanciare l’economia e garantire la sicurezza nel paese. La sua prima azione sarà concentrarsi sulla stabilizzazione finanziaria, con un piano per aumentare gli investimenti stranieri e creare nuovi posti di lavoro. Si tratta di un passo importante per uscire dalla crisi economica che ha colpito il Bangladesh negli ultimi mesi.

“We have very serious challenges to face . tackle the economy of the country . to ensure good governance,” Rahman told a media briefing. Rahman’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party secured a decisive two-thirds majority, returning to power after nearly two decades. The landslide win, announced on Friday, followed months of political and economic turmoil after the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a Gen Z-led uprising in 2024. Asked about his plans to jump-start the economy, he said he would encourage business and create more jobs. He also said China was a “development friend”, adding he hoped the countries would be in a position to work together. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

