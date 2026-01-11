German foreign minister puts emphasis on close ties before US trip

Il ministro degli Esteri tedesco, Johann Wadephul, ha sottolineato l’importanza di rafforzare i legami transatlantici in vista della visita negli Stati Uniti. La visita intende consolidare la cooperazione tra Germania e Stati Uniti su questioni di interesse comune, in un contesto di crescente attenzione alle relazioni internazionali. La discussione si inserisce in un quadro di collaborazione strategica tra i due paesi, fondamentali per la stabilità e la sicurezza globale.

BERLIN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul emphasised the importance of transatlantic relations on Sunday as he left for a trip to Washington that.

