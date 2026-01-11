German foreign minister puts emphasis on close ties before US trip
Il ministro degli Esteri tedesco, Johann Wadephul, ha sottolineato l’importanza di rafforzare i legami transatlantici in vista della visita negli Stati Uniti. La visita intende consolidare la cooperazione tra Germania e Stati Uniti su questioni di interesse comune, in un contesto di crescente attenzione alle relazioni internazionali. La discussione si inserisce in un quadro di collaborazione strategica tra i due paesi, fondamentali per la stabilità e la sicurezza globale.
BERLIN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul emphasised the importance of transatlantic relations on Sunday as he left for a trip to Washington that. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
Leggi anche: International law applies to everyone, including US, says German finance minister
Leggi anche: Venezuela looks to reestablish diplomatic ties with US
Germany wants to block Israel's new settlements in the West Bank.
German foreign minister puts emphasis on close ties before US trip - German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul emphasised the importance of transatlantic relations on Sunday as he left for a trip to Washington that takes place at a delicate time due to tensions over U. msn.com
German FM Puts Emphasis on Close Ties before US Trip - German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul emphasized the importance of transatlantic relations on Sunday as he ?left for a trip to Washington that takes place at a delicate time due to tensions over US ... english.aawsat.com
Venezuelans in the US React to Capture of Maduro and His Wife
#ConfAmb2025 | Il Ministro Antonio Tajani e il Ministro degli Affari Esteri tedesco Johann Wadephul intervengono al panel “La collaborazione tra Italia e Germania di fronte alle nuove sfide per l’Europa”. ** Minister Antonio Tajani and German Foreign Minister - facebook.com facebook
Qui puoi trovare altre notizie e contenuti video legati all’argomento della pagina.