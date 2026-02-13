Ukrainian missile attack kills two in Russia’s Belgorod governor says

Un attacco missilistico ucraino ha colpito Belgorod, in Russia, causando la morte di due persone e il ferimento di altre tre. La causa è un missile proveniente dall’Ucraina che ha raggiunto il centro della città, situata a pochi chilometri dal confine. Un residenti ha raccontato di aver sentito un forte boato e di aver visto fumo uscire da un edificio vicino.

Feb 13 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian missile attack killed two people and injured three on Friday in the Russian city of Belgorod near the border, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said. Gladkov, writing on Telegram, said the men were killed at an infrastructure site in the city. All three injured were being treated in hospital and one was in a serious condition. He said the attack caused serious damage to energy facilities and electricity, heating and water supplies were cut. Three apartment buildings in the city sustained damage. The unofficial SHOT Telegram channel said residents reported a series of loud explosions in the city and air defences were in operation. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

La notte scorsa, il governatore di Belgorod ha confermato che l’artiglieria ucraina ha scatenato un bombardamento che ha causato danni gravi in città.

Il governatore della regione di Belgorod, in Russia, ha riferito che circa 600.

Ukrainian army struck and blew up Russia’s “Elektrodetal” plant in Bryansk

Russian strike kills 3 Ukrainian toddlers and father, with pregnant mother injuredThe bodies of two brothers, aged two, their one-year-old sister and father were pulled from the wreckage of a house in north-eastern Ukraine. bbc.com

