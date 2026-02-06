La notte scorsa, il governatore di Belgorod ha confermato che l’artiglieria ucraina ha scatenato un bombardamento che ha causato danni gravi in città. L’attacco si è verificato vicino al confine e ha lasciato il territorio in uno stato di emergenza. Nessuna notizia immediata sulle vittime, ma i danni sono evidenti e preoccupano le autorità locali.

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Nighttime shelling by Ukraine inflicted “serious damage” in the Russian city of Belgorod, near the border, the region’s governor said early on Friday. Vyacheslav Gladkov, in a solemn video posted on Telegram after midnight, said city officials were holding an emergency meeting to devise a plan of action. “I cannot say good evening, unfortunately, my dear friends,” Gladkov said in the video, recorded in near-darkness. “The enemy has shelled the civilian city of Belgorod. Everyone knows we have no military targets. There has been serious damage. I have been out to look around.” Ukrainian forces have regularly attacked Belgorod and nearby parts of the region since Russia’s February 2022 invasion of its smaller neighbour. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il governatore della regione di Belgorod, in Russia, ha riferito che circa 600.

Nelle ultime ore, si sono registrati un attacco significativo di Kiev su Belgorod, while il portavoce presidenziale russo Peskov ha commentato la strategia di Donald Trump, sottolineando che chi cede alla pressione rischia di continuare a farlo.

