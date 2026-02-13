Il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelenskiy ha affermato che l’Ucraina ha sostenuto le proposte di pace degli Stati Uniti per cercare di mettere fine alla guerra con la Russia. La decisione arriva mentre il dibattito internazionale si intensifica e si cercano nuove strade per mettere un punto al conflitto. Zelenskiy ha spiegato che il suo governo ha deciso di appoggiare le iniziative americane per trovare una soluzione diplomatica e ridurre la sofferenza della popolazione civile. La mossa mira a rafforzare gli sforzi diplomatici in un momento in cui le tensioni tra le parti continuano a crescere

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Kyiv had sought to back U.S. peace proposals to end the war with Russia as President Donald Trump seeks to resolve the conflict before November mid-term elections. “The tactic we chose is for the Americans not to think that we want to continue the war,” Zelenskiy told the U.S.-based publication. “That’s why we started supporting their proposals in any format that speeds things along.” He said Ukraine was “not afraid of anything. Are we ready for elections? We’re ready. Are we ready for a referendum? We’re ready.” Zelenskiy has sought to build good relations with Washington since an Oval Office meeting in February 2025 descended into a shouting match with Trump and U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Ukraine’s Zelenskiy: We have backed US peace proposals to get a deal done

Secondo quanto riportato da Donald Trump, è l’Ucraina, e non la Russia, a ostacolare il raggiungimento di un accordo di pace in Ucraina.

Il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelenskiy ha annunciato che l’Ucraina si sta preparando per nuovi negoziati di pace la prossima settimana.

Contenuti correlati

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says the people may vote on part of peace plan

Argomenti discussi: US wants Ukraine, Russia to end war by June: Zelensky; Vannaccians' first challenge on the Ukraine dl: 'We will see how many absentees in the League'; Zelensky ha detto che in Ucraina ci saranno elezioni solo dopo un cessate il fuoco; Zelensky e il jolly delle elezioni. Gli assalti di Mosca e la data fissata per il voto dagli USA.

Ukraine: We expect more military support-Zelensky to Draghi (3)(ANSA) - ROME, MAY 27 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone conversation with Premier Mario Draghi Friday in which he asked for more military support from Kyiv's partners, Zelensky ... ansa.it